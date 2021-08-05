Abu Talha

Q & R Letter Mark search app logo

Abu Talha
Abu Talha
  • Save
Q & R Letter Mark search app logo logo designer logo design identity branding simple logo letter mark r letter logo q r letter logo letter logo search logo modern logo trendy logo app logo
Download color palette

The concept is letter Q, letter R, search icon and qr scanning,,,,,,,,,,

Need a logo (re)design for your business?
Let's make a mark together:

Mail: slashabutalha@gmail.com

Behance | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Linkedin

Abu Talha
Abu Talha

More by Abu Talha

View profile
    • Like