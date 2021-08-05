Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kattiya Chan-urai

Blinki: One-stop coffee service mobile app

  • Save
UX Design prompt project to provide solutions for a busy coffee mania users who need a quick easy way to order coffee from her favorite local places nearby. Blinki is a pool of local coffee stores with a voice assistant. User can simply order their favorite drink from their favorite stores in one blink.

