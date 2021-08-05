Rija

James Ariyale - Handwritten Font

James Ariyale - Handwritten Font creative elegant beautiful font handwritten ux ui vector app typography logo graphic design illustration design branding
James Ariyale is a delicate, elegant and flowing handwritten font. It has beautiful and well balanced characters and as a result, it matches a wide pool of designs. Add it to your most creative ideas and notice how it makes them come alive!

