Event Management app UI/UX design | Dark Theme

Dark Event management app design.

This world loves to see work minimal and dark theme. This app is designed as much as possible minimal.

How design do you love?

Comment below.

If you need any queries for design, don't hesitate to ask any question on:

akrc.upwork@gmail.com

https://www.fiverr.com/raselkhan120

#ui #uidesign #uiux #uiuxdesign #uiuxdesigner #uiuxinspiration #appdesign #raselkhan #figma #figmadesign #uiuxinspiration #uiinspire #userinterface #userexperience #figmauidesign #designinspiration