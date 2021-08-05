Anik Sarkar

Dranger-0L4 Concept

cyberpunk character design
Dranger-0L4 is and old cybernetically enhanced mercenary of African origin. He is a former soldier who lost his arms and legs during the final World War that shaped earth into a new cybernetic world.

