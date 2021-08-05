🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
THE MEANING BEHIND THE LOGO:
Unleashed Pet Care is a shop which sells pet needs, starting from the vet service to the daily needs for everyone's pets. The logo includes of an image of dog and the brand's name. The image of dog is formed by the letters U, V, and C which are the initials of the brand's owner. Dog here represents the PET. On the other hand, the brand's name is decorated with the LEASH in the font's last line. The leash is the object that is closely related with pet.