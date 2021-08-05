My First Photoshop Project, Edting a post for Chetak Scooter. This is a Social Media Post. In this post I have taken the Background in Dark Gradient Linear Form, and used the text composition to highlight the new changes which the brand is bringing with it. At the bottom, a small info to direct the viewer to perform a CTA. At the top, The logo of the company and the at the other side a logo which represent the eco-friendly nature of the scooter and the company towards environment.