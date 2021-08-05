👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
My First Photoshop Project, Edting a post for Chetak Scooter. This is a Social Media Post. In this post I have taken the Background in Dark Gradient Linear Form, and used the text composition to highlight the new changes which the brand is bringing with it. At the bottom, a small info to direct the viewer to perform a CTA. At the top, The logo of the company and the at the other side a logo which represent the eco-friendly nature of the scooter and the company towards environment.