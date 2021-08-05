🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
THE MEANING BEHIND THE LOGO:
Bowler Fern is a shop that sells organic products, starting from skincare to the daily needs. The logo design forms the letter B as the initial of the shop's name, and is formed by LEAVES as the representation of ORGANIC which is so closely related with NATURE. The color used is green as the main color of nature.