Bowler Fern

Bowler Fern logo icon design app
THE MEANING BEHIND THE LOGO:

Bowler Fern is a shop that sells organic products, starting from skincare to the daily needs. The logo design forms the letter B as the initial of the shop's name, and is formed by LEAVES as the representation of ORGANIC which is so closely related with NATURE. The color used is green as the main color of nature.

Posted on Aug 5, 2021
    • Like