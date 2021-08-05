Bartlomiej Otlowski
Automated HelpDesk - Auto-Assigning Agents

Bartlomiej Otlowski
LiveChat
Bartlomiej Otlowski for LiveChat
Your customer service — finally driven by smart automation.
Automated workflows for cutting–edge customer service

Use proactive, automated workflows based on conditions and actions to save time on manual or repetitive tasks. Automate daily communication with customers and resolve cases without having to lift a finger.

Graphic Design: Bartlomiej Zielinski
Motion Design: Bartlomiej Otlowski

    Like