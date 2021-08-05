GS Wines Packaging

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Shipper Box and one of the labels that i did for Gerações em Sintonia.
A Portuguese wine brand. Founded in 2015 by the hand of a young couple who made the decision to start an adventure in the field of viticulture.
João Apolinário
Email: jmpa.pt@gmail.com