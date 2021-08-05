Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
João Apolinário

GS Wines Packaging

João Apolinário
João Apolinário
winery wine brand wine branding wine packaging viticulture generations portugal box wine label wine box label wine packaging brand branding design
Shipper Box and one of the labels that i did for Gerações em Sintonia.
A Portuguese wine brand. Founded in 2015 by the hand of a young couple who made the decision to start an adventure in the field of viticulture.

João Apolinário
Email: jmpa.pt@gmail.com

João Apolinário
João Apolinário
Branding, Packaging and Interface Design
    • Like