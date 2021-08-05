Omorsho Logo

Anik Sarkar

Character design for my first comicbook project "Omorsho". Who is a vigilante when needed. A cold blooded murderer who acts out of law to punish the criminals.

The logo represents a devilish smile.

Posted on Aug 5, 2021
