Nisheta Gupta

RuffLyf: Improve Health and Fitness of Pet Parents

Nisheta Gupta
Nisheta Gupta
  • Save
RuffLyf: Improve Health and Fitness of Pet Parents health fitness dog dogs animals pets minimal app ux graphic design 3d ui
Download color palette

RuffLyf was a Design Hackathon competition that won us the Best Visual Design award.
Check out the entire case study on Behance - https://www.behance.net/gallery/124699185/RuffLyf-Improving-Health-and-Fitness-of-Pet-Owners

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2021
Nisheta Gupta
Nisheta Gupta

More by Nisheta Gupta

View profile
    • Like