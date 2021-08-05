Space Cadet 3d Mockup Scene

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Behind every project is a custom process that differentiates it from the rest, but there are some general steps that need to be taken to achieve a baseline which can then go through the customization process.
For Spacecadet Ventures we started by creating a seemingly simple clay render which we then uplifted with textures that are in line with the space theme of the brand. The creation of a clay render is a craft in and of itself, as every aspect needs to be carefully considered. We spent a lot of time testing and analyzing a wide variety of textures before we landed on the one that we believe is perfect for Spacecadet.
Here you can see just two stages of the process, but there were a lot of steps in-between. We are very proud of how this render turned out.