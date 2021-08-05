Mochammad Bushoeri

Logo for Tour & Travel Company

THE MEANING BEHIND THE LOGO:

This is a logo icon for tour and travel company. The logo consists of the images of MOUNTAIN, PINE TREES, and a building that is typically used as a LODGING. Those three objects represent much about traveling.

Posted on Aug 5, 2021
