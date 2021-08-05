Vince Veras

Preloader Animation for my website

Preloader Animation for my website
While creating my personal brand I started exploring some patterns and shapes that could be done from the letter "V", to use throughout the pages of my website. Then, playing around in Principle, I tried my hand at designing this simple animation, that I'm planing on using as a preloader for my site.

What do you guys think? Anyone knows some more resources about logo animation on Principle?

Posted on Aug 5, 2021
