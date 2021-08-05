Dashboard Redesign

🙌A well-designed dashboard gives you instant access to all of your key information. Data accessibility – a dashboard, as the name indicates, aggregates numerous data sources into a single interface. That means you can obtain a thorough overview of your firm at a single glance.

🖥We completely redesigned the whole platform, including the main dashboard, in order to improve information perception. This significantly simplified the decision-making process.

