Dashboard Redesign

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
🙌A well-designed dashboard gives you instant access to all of your key information. Data accessibility – a dashboard, as the name indicates, aggregates numerous data sources into a single interface. That means you can obtain a thorough overview of your firm at a single glance.
🖥We completely redesigned the whole platform, including the main dashboard, in order to improve information perception. This significantly simplified the decision-making process.
👀Make sure to subscribe to our social media:
Instagram | Behance | LinkedIn | Facebook
📮We’re available for new projects! Drop us a line at hello@equal.design