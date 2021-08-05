Sign up page for a financial instutition - Exploration

Another piece from the UI bootcamp I participated from June to July.

Our task was to create a sign up page for a bank which have not made it's first steps in the fintech industry yet.

I choosed MagnetBank from Hungary which tries to make a positive impact on our society and our environment by planting trees and organising cultural events from the profit they make.

--

Hit 'L' If you like it.

Instagram | Behance | LinkedIn