Sign up page for a financial instutition - Exploration

Sign up page for a financial instutition - Exploration
Another piece from the UI bootcamp I participated from June to July.

Our task was to create a sign up page for a bank which have not made it's first steps in the fintech industry yet.
I choosed MagnetBank from Hungary which tries to make a positive impact on our society and our environment by planting trees and organising cultural events from the profit they make.

Posted on Aug 5, 2021
