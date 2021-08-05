Sign up page for a financial instutition - Exploration

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Another piece from the UI bootcamp I participated from June to July.
Our task was to create a sign up page for a bank which have not made it's first steps in the fintech industry yet.
I choosed MagnetBank from Hungary which tries to make a positive impact on our society and our environment by planting trees and organising cultural events from the profit they make.
