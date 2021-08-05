Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Anna Lohinova

FOEZY Logo Design

Anna Lohinova
Anna Lohinova
FOEZY Logo Design app design app icon mockup colors illustrator vector design vector logo adobe illustrator logo design ui design vector create logo create vector illustration illustration art branding logo graphic design
A minimal & modern design variations of logo for a food delivery app.

Anna Lohinova
Anna Lohinova

