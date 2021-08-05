Circle In - Branding & Web Design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
We love every single project we were working on! We deeply immerse into each of them to achieve great results.
Circle In has a great mission of supporting the organization’s working families through every stage of parenthood and caregiving.
Working with them has brought us so many joy and bright emotions.
Outcrowd team helped with:
✔logo redesign
✔brand polishing
✔web app design
✔website design
***
Have a project in mind? hello@outcrowd.io
Be a part of our creator’s community at:
Behance | Medium | Instagram | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook