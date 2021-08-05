Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Minimal Social Media Template

Minimal Social Media Template post design minimal instagram promotion socialmedia branding graphic design
This Pack Includes:
10 Social Media templates
Facebook Post Size(1200X630)
Instagram Post Size(1080X1080)
Twitter Post Size(440X220)
Features
Fully Layered PSD file.
Fully Customizable and Editable.
JPG files for reference
Easy to editable social media banners
