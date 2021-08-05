Animation for Brava Home oven | Lazarev.

Lazarev.
Animation for Brava Home oven

Wanna show you a concept for Brava - not a simple oven, but an indispensable cooking solution.

Simple yet informative outline illustrations explain how exactly the technology works. Wanna try Brava?

