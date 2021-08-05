Jaka Permadi
Spiral Studio

Peri Restaurant - Food Delivery Landing Page

Jaka Permadi
Spiral Studio
Jaka Permadi for Spiral Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Peri Restaurant - Food Delivery Landing Page ui design ui design uidesign eat food delivery service online food delivery restaurant resturant landing page chicken food delivery food landing page landing page website design web design animation
Download color palette
  1. Peri_preview.mp4
  2. Food.png

Hello Folk, Here is my exploration design for Food Delivery Landing Page.

Eager to hear your thoughts and comments!
Press L if you like this shot!

------------------------------------------------------------

We are available for crafting new projects
spiralstudioyk@gmail.com || Skype

Spiral Studio
Spiral Studio
Convert your ideas into amazing products ⚡
Hire Us

More by Spiral Studio

View profile
    • Like