Daily UI - Day 012

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Day 012: "E-Commerce Shop (Single Item). Design an e-commerce shop. Is it simple for a local business or a large online retailer? Is it for clothing, shoes, handmade soap, or something else? )"
I've always enjoyed working out to Cassey Ho's Blogilates on Youtube, but I've never checked out her PopFlex shop. I think her shop is already well done, but there were a few things that could change, at least on mobile. The biggest changes here are getting rid of unnecessary information, such as the size chart, for this item and adding sticky CTA buttons at the bottom of the screen.