Daily UI - Day 012

Day 012: "E-Commerce Shop (Single Item). Design an e-commerce shop. Is it simple for a local business or a large online retailer? Is it for clothing, shoes, handmade soap, or something else? )"

I've always enjoyed working out to Cassey Ho's Blogilates on Youtube, but I've never checked out her PopFlex shop. I think her shop is already well done, but there were a few things that could change, at least on mobile. The biggest changes here are getting rid of unnecessary information, such as the size chart, for this item and adding sticky CTA buttons at the bottom of the screen.

Posted on Aug 5, 2021
