Madhura Patgavkar

Minimal Contacts App - Tab Bar Design

Minimal Contacts App - Tab Bar Design mobile app ui minimal tab bar navigation contact app
Hello Dribbblers 🙋🏻‍♀️,
Here's a small attempt at UI design of a Contact App and a tab bar navigation.

There's a lot of room for improvement, your feedback and appreciations are always welcome 😊

Posted on Aug 5, 2021
