Vivek Kesarwani | Vesigns

Bikeraid Logo and Branding

Vivek Kesarwani | Vesigns
Vivek Kesarwani | Vesigns
  • Save
Bikeraid Logo and Branding ui vector design icon identity design symbol icon illustration logo symbol branding biker bike app icon bike illustaration cycling cycle logo bike logo bike
Download color palette

Hey guys,
Created a minimal Bike icon for a personal branding project.
This is available for purchase.
Do share your feedback
Connect for new projects.
....................................................
Contact us for brand new Logo
Whatsapp : +91-7860041212
Email : Vivek.vesigns@gmail.com
Follow Vesigns for more coming desigs.
Instagram | Facebook | Behance

Vivek Kesarwani | Vesigns
Vivek Kesarwani | Vesigns

More by Vivek Kesarwani | Vesigns

View profile
    • Like