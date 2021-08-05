THE MEANING BEHIND THE LOGO:

This beauty products brand wants to appear as the change-maker in every woman's life. Means that for every customers that use the products, which are mainly are women, are hoped that they can be more confident in their own body by taking care of their "physical assets". To convey this purpose, Marni Jane Klein uses butterfly (that form the letter M as in Marni) to symbolizes this. It is generally known that butterfly is formerly a cocoon which considers ugly, that later on grows beautifully as butterfly. For the color, blue pastel is used since it portrays femininity, which is so closed with women's life.