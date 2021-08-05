Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mochammad Bushoeri

Marni Jane Klein

Mochammad Bushoeri
Mochammad Bushoeri
  • Save
Marni Jane Klein app flat branding typography icon logo graphic design design
Download color palette

THE MEANING BEHIND THE LOGO:

This beauty products brand wants to appear as the change-maker in every woman's life. Means that for every customers that use the products, which are mainly are women, are hoped that they can be more confident in their own body by taking care of their "physical assets". To convey this purpose, Marni Jane Klein uses butterfly (that form the letter M as in Marni) to symbolizes this. It is generally known that butterfly is formerly a cocoon which considers ugly, that later on grows beautifully as butterfly. For the color, blue pastel is used since it portrays femininity, which is so closed with women's life.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2021
Mochammad Bushoeri
Mochammad Bushoeri

More by Mochammad Bushoeri

View profile
    • Like