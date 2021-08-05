Ticket & Event UI Kit for Figma — Download now!

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
We just released the Figma version of our stunning Event Ticket UI template!
TicketSwipe™ UI Kit for Figma & XD out now — all component-based editing 💎 and organized layers 👌 100% preserved!
🎁 Enjoy free updates like this on all purchases from VIP Graphics
Thhigh-quality mobile app UI Kit that includes hand-crafted screens for a live event ticket discovery & booking social platform — ideal for the sports & entertainment industry. 🎬 🍿
⚡︎ Features ⚡︎
➕ 40+ Unique Screens, 400+ Elements
➕ Mobile Screens: iPhone X resolution (375 x 812)
➕ Component-based bulk customization
➕ Organized, layered files: easy-to-edit
➕ Lightweight file format (<15MB .XD file)
➕ Social features, checkout, maps & more
