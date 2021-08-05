Mehul Bhargava

PrintMate

Mehul Bhargava
Mehul Bhargava
  • Save
PrintMate logo app ux branding illustration design
Download color palette

Used Adobe XD to make app designs and wireframes and then used Adobe Photoshop to make this mockup presentable for clients.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2021
Mehul Bhargava
Mehul Bhargava
Like