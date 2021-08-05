Precious Narotso

Mama na Toto

Precious Narotso
Precious Narotso
Mama na Toto kenyan art illustration black art black african art african
Inspired by my mother, the most stylish woman I know and a big inspiration when it comes to my use of patterns and colour.

Posted on Aug 5, 2021
Precious Narotso
Precious Narotso

