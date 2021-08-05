Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dawn Joseph Photography

THE MEANING BEHIND THE LOGO:

As it sounds, the logo is aimed for a photography company namely Dawn Joseph. The client wants a simple yet eye-catchy design for the logo, therefore, it includes the initial letters of the company's name (D and J) for the logo visual. Black and Red colors are chosen for the logo since those symbolize elegance and love (represents the company's specialty, which is in wedding photography).

Posted on Aug 5, 2021
