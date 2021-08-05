Mochammad Bushoeri

Boon Daley Seniors Assistance

Boon Daley Seniors Assistance branding vector typography logo icon graphic design design app
THE MEANING BEHIND THE LOGO:

Boon Daley is a person's name. He works as a seniors assistance and order the logo to create a self-branding of him. His specialty is in environmental conservation, that is why in the last part of the name in the logo, LEAVES are drawn, indicating his forte. The colors used for the logo name-branding are brown and green, two main colors that represent much the colors of NATURE.

Posted on Aug 5, 2021
