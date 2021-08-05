Yurii Funkendorf
Eckard mobile app. Learn how to invest in oil and gas

🛢️ Eckard Enterprises is your partner for alternative investments – delivering information and resources, investment analysis, and a pathway to finding products and ventures in the private sector. Eckard focuses on different types of sectors in the energy industry. From mineral rights, to oil and gas well direct ownership, pipeline ventures, and fabrication services.

💵 In the application, users will be able to access educational materials - read articles, watch videos and listen to podcasts. Also, explore the projects and assets available for purchase and make the right choice.

