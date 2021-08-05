THE MEANING BEHIND THE LOGO:

Sweet William is a BEAUTY SALON that uses the owner's name as its brand name. The word SWEET is formed with feminine touch that is indicated from the use of curved lines, meanwhile, the word WILLIAM is more bold, indicating masculinity. These two contrast touching in fonts represent that the salon is not only for women, but also for men, because these days, it is not only women that have an urge to take care of themselves, men surely need it too.