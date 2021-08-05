Dalius Stuoka | logo designer

Relay Logo Design

Relay Logo Design modern finance cryptocurrency j u m p e d o v e r l a z y d o g t h e q u i c k b r o w n f o x blockchain appicon crypto software tech creative symbol logotype logodesign branding brand design icon logo
Approved logo redesign for former Zero cryptocurrency exchange, now known as Relay. The logo mark is shaped by combining 4 letters 'r' to form two separate chainlinks (blockchains) and representing a transfer of tokens (negative space) from one to another.

✉️ Let's work together - dstuoka@gmail.com

Email - Website - Behance - Instagram - Playbook

