Brand Elements for Nöjand

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Nöjand was a brand that we helped create last year at the start of the pandemic. Their business is all about creating hygiene products where no hand interaction is required, optimizing cleanliness. Their first product is a foot pedal that lets you utilize your sink without using your hands.
We created a look for the brand that is simple and clean, inspired by nordic aesthetics. The color palette was chosen based on a study of different hardware brands. And the logotype was created using a custom type.