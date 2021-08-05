Design Etiquette

Brand Elements for Nöjand

Brand Elements for Nöjand
Nöjand was a brand that we helped create last year at the start of the pandemic. Their business is all about creating hygiene products where no hand interaction is required, optimizing cleanliness. Their first product is a foot pedal that lets you utilize your sink without using your hands.

We created a look for the brand that is simple and clean, inspired by nordic aesthetics. The color palette was chosen based on a study of different hardware brands. And the logotype was created using a custom type.

