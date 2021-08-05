Dimension Development Partners, LLC

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
THE MEANING BEHIND THE LOGO:
Dimension Development Partners is a consulting service company that can be used as a cooperation partner by offering infrastructure development planning and implementation services. The company has specifications in the field of Architecture, Civil, Environmental, Regional and City Planning services as well as the fields of Trade and Industrial Processing. Therefore, the main icon looks like a silhouette of buildings as the representation of INFRASTRUCTURE.