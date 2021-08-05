Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Arsya Nugraha

Eliminating Covid-19

Arsya Nugraha
Arsya Nugraha
  • Save
Eliminating Covid-19 design illustration
Download color palette

A simple illustration that i made on 2020 where Covid-19 is emerging around the world

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2021
Arsya Nugraha
Arsya Nugraha

More by Arsya Nugraha

View profile
    • Like