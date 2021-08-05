Saberin hasan

Pouch Packaging Design

Pouch Packaging Design
Offer:

We are introducing professional LOGO/ BRAND and PACKAGING design in an affordable range.

Offering unlimited initial design concept until you choose the final design
No hidden or extra charges

We only charge you, for delivering final files

Premium-quality design

Editable source file

High-quality (300dpi) AI, INDD, JPEG, PDF, PNG, and Print Ready files
3D Mockup Image

Unique and professional Work for every client

24X7 client support

For pouch packaging:

300 DPI resolution, JPEG file, Adobe Illustrator file, PDF file, Font file, PNG file.
3D Realistic Label Mockup
Amazon Product label
Pixel Perfect and print-ready
100% unique and creative label

