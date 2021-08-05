THE MEANING BEHIND THE LOGO:

Rethink International is a global management consulting firm specializing in advising clients of private equity firms, entrepreneurs and corporate businesses from both the private and public sectors. As shown in the logo picture, the logo consists of the letter R (as the initial letter of Rethink as the company name) that is formed by the letter R and I (as the initial letters of Rethink International). The logo is made bold to create an impression silhouette of professionalism.