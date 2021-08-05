Anoz Gosai

Sign in/ Sign up UI

Anoz Gosai
Anoz Gosai
  • Save
Sign in/ Sign up UI dailyui mobileapp ux ui
Download color palette

Daily UI challenge Day 01: Sign Up

Your feedbacks are always valued.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2021
Anoz Gosai
Anoz Gosai

More by Anoz Gosai

View profile
    • Like