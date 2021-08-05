Sanya Limbong

Minimalist Weather Apps for Mobile

Sanya Limbong
Sanya Limbong
  • Save
Minimalist Weather Apps for Mobile minimalist graphic design uiux ios weatherapps branding dribbleshoot app apps ui
Download color palette

The concept from the weather apps is telling about what's the weather for every day to the user in that location with the minimalism design. Created the wireframing and make the eye-catching design with Figma.

Do you need collaboration?
send to my gmail : sanya.limbong@gmail.com

Sanya Limbong
Sanya Limbong

More by Sanya Limbong

View profile
    • Like