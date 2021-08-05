Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Deborah Han

Voice Design Poster

Voice Design Poster news editorial procreate art design digital art illustration procreate
Recruitment graphic for the design section of the Voice, a student-run newsmagazine at Georgetown University.

Posted on Aug 5, 2021
