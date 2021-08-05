Gazi Mazharul Anwar (Logo and Brand Identity Designer)

1K REMOTE BOCA 1

Gazi Mazharul Anwar (Logo and Brand Identity Designer)
Gazi Mazharul Anwar (Logo and Brand Identity Designer)
  • Save
1K REMOTE BOCA 1 graphicdesigner identitydesign modernlogo creativelogo simplelogo ai photoshop illustrator vectorlogo graphic design ui ux vector design logotype icon illustration logo design branding logo
Download color palette

Logo design for a marketing campaign to attract remote workers. "E"s in the text are the symbol for Ethereum and the "B" is the symbol for Bitcoin.

Gazi Mazharul Anwar (Logo and Brand Identity Designer)
Gazi Mazharul Anwar (Logo and Brand Identity Designer)

More by Gazi Mazharul Anwar (Logo and Brand Identity Designer)

View profile
    • Like