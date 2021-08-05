Evgeniy Artsebasov

Some sport icons

Evgeniy Artsebasov
Evgeniy Artsebasov
  • Save
Some sport icons aura devices basketball training weight grid pictogram icon
Download color palette

For AURA Devices. Style testing. More pictures at my Instagram

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2021
Evgeniy Artsebasov
Evgeniy Artsebasov

More by Evgeniy Artsebasov

View profile
    • Like