Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mukul Kaushik

Bearys website design

Mukul Kaushik
Mukul Kaushik
  • Save
Bearys website design interaction interface website app icon ux typography branding ui design
Download color palette

Created this design as a project for creating website design for Bearys Company.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2021
Mukul Kaushik
Mukul Kaushik

More by Mukul Kaushik

View profile
    • Like