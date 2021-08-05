Arsya Nugraha

Tooru

Tooru jojo design illustration
The right path... Even if walked on by a saint who makes no mistakes... It is unavoidable that bad things will sometime occur. That is "Calamity"
- Tooru A.K.A Wonder of U

Posted on Aug 5, 2021
