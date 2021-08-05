CMARIX TechnoLabs

Social Media App Design Concept

We are super excited to share our exclusive social networking app where people can connect, chat ,share photos and videos.

Here we have used a combination of blue and white color to make users feel comfortable. Along with this, the standard chat-based interface invites end-users to spend more time on applications.

Moreover, the customized and interactive stickers catch users’ attention. And such simple layouts are also good for users to have an easier and more pleasant experience.

What do you think about this design?

We are so happy to hear your feedback and let us know. 😊

Tools: Adobe XD, Adobe Illustrator
We're available for new projects! Drop us a line at biz@cmarix.com or https://www.cmarix.com/inquiry.html#utm_source=Dribbble.


