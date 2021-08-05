Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sasana Design Studio

Your Body Logo and Branding

Sasana Design Studio
Sasana Design Studio
animation app ui ux logo vector illustration graphic design branding typography design
Logo Name: Your Body
Brief Description:
Your Body is the logo of the Meal Planner & Fitness App that brings a health theme. This logo conveys the message that “The Ideal Body Shape is Entirely in the Hands of the Users” through the combination of the ‘Y’ letter, the image of a Human Arm, and the Green Color. The message is also reinforced by the messages "Your" and "Our" on the logo.

Font: Shock Regular
Nailed Color:
Green [#0D9B70]
Black [#000000]
White [#FFFFFF]


Drop us a line 📩
email: design.studio@sasanadigital.com
WhatsApp: (+62) 811 214 1053

Let’s build your projects together! 🤝

Sasana Design Studio
Sasana Design Studio

