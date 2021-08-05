Your Body Logo and Branding

Logo Name: Your Body

Brief Description:

Your Body is the logo of the Meal Planner & Fitness App that brings a health theme. This logo conveys the message that “The Ideal Body Shape is Entirely in the Hands of the Users” through the combination of the ‘Y’ letter, the image of a Human Arm, and the Green Color. The message is also reinforced by the messages "Your" and "Our" on the logo.

Font: Shock Regular

Nailed Color:

Green [#0D9B70]

Black [#000000]

White [#FFFFFF]

–

