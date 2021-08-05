Your Body Logo and Branding

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Logo Name: Your Body
Brief Description:
Your Body is the logo of the Meal Planner & Fitness App that brings a health theme. This logo conveys the message that “The Ideal Body Shape is Entirely in the Hands of the Users” through the combination of the ‘Y’ letter, the image of a Human Arm, and the Green Color. The message is also reinforced by the messages "Your" and "Our" on the logo.
Font: Shock Regular
Nailed Color:
Green [#0D9B70]
Black [#000000]
White [#FFFFFF]
Drop us a line 📩
email: design.studio@sasanadigital.com
WhatsApp: (+62) 811 214 1053
Let’s build your projects together! 🤝