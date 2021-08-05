Rituraka

Corn Dog logo

Rituraka
Rituraka
  • Save
Corn Dog logo fun logo bold logo calligraphy typography fastfood logo fastfoodlogo fastfood brand identity restaurant logo food logo design versatile logo logo branding corndog logo corndog corn
Download color palette

Did this typographical logo for one of my client.
Check out my profile and other projects on Fiverr !

FIVERR

Please do share your thoughts with me .
Thank you.

Rituraka
Rituraka

More by Rituraka

View profile
    • Like