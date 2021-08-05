Arpit Chandak

Grocery Delivery App

Arpit Chandak
Arpit Chandak
  • Save
Grocery Delivery App branding ux ui design packaging design
Download color palette

Hi everyone 👋

Today I have designed UI for Grocery Delivery App.

Press ' L ' to show some love 💙

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2021
Arpit Chandak
Arpit Chandak

More by Arpit Chandak

View profile
    • Like